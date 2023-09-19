Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Media: Ukraine refused 10 Leopard 1 tanks from Germany due to poor condition

by Martin Fornusek September 19, 2023 6:16 PM 2 min read
Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks arrive at a military training ground where Ukrainian tank crews are being trained to operate and maintain them by German and Danish military personnel on May 5, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine refused to accept a recent batch of 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks sent by Germany, saying they need repairs that the Ukrainian military is not able to carry out, the German news outlet Spiegel reported on Sept. 19.

According to the outlet, Kyiv recently notified Berlin that the recent batch of Leopards that had arrived in Poland required major repairs.

Germany reportedly sent experts to Poland to inspect the vehicles. Spiegel said that according to their conclusion, the tanks were badly worn during the training of Ukrainian soldiers on the vehicles in Germany.

Some of the first 10 Leopards provided by Germany in July also reportedly suffered similar issues.

Although the German government announced the transfer of another batch of 10 tanks in August, Denmark said in September that only 10 Leopard tanks have arrived in Ukraine, while 10 more are still on their way.

Germany's Defense Ministry told Spiegel that it cannot comment on individual cases, but added that repairs of the tanks are underway in cooperation with Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Germany announced that in cooperation with Denmark and the Netherlands, it will provide Ukraine with around 100 older Leopard 1 tanks.

Additionally, Denmark and the Netherlands have agreed to purchase and donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks from the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall for Ukraine. The two countries previously agreed to deliver these tanks by "early 2024."

Germany also commissioned Rheinmetall in August to purchase and refit around 30 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine.

On Sept. 19, Denmark said it would send an additional 45 tanks to Ukraine, including 15 T-72EA and 30 Leopard 1 tanks.

Minister: Denmark to send Ukraine 45 more tanks in cooperation with partners
Denmark will donate to Ukraine an additional 45 tanks purchased in cooperation with other countries, Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said on Sept. 19, cited by the TV2 channel.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
