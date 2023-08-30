Germany delivers 10 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in latest military aid package

This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin has transferred 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine as part of its latest military aid package for Ukraine, the German government said on Aug. 30.

The tranche also included a TRML-4D air surveillance radar, 16 VECTOR reconnaissance drones, four 8x8 HX81 heavy transporter trucks, along with four semi-trailers, 13 million rounds of small arms ammunition, and a field hospital.

Earlier this year, Germany announced that in cooperation with partners, it will provide Ukraine with at least 100 older Leopard 1 tanks to aid in its efforts against Russian aggression. The first 10 of them were delivered on July 20.

In August, the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks from a private company in Belgium, announcing that 30 of them would be sent to bolster Kyiv's forces.

Several of Ukraine's partners, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark, planned to purchase almost 100 Leopard tanks from a Swiss company in order to send them to Ukraine. However, Switzerland has blocked the sale, citing its neutrality policy.