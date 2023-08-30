Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Germany delivers 10 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine in latest military aid package

by Martin Fornusek August 31, 2023 12:02 AM 1 min read
Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks arrive at a military training ground where Ukrainian tank crews are being trained to operate and maintain them by German and Danish military personnel on May 05, 2023 near Klietz, Germany. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Berlin has transferred 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine as part of its latest military aid package for Ukraine, the German government said on Aug. 30.

The tranche also included a TRML-4D air surveillance radar, 16 VECTOR reconnaissance drones, four 8x8 HX81 heavy transporter trucks, along with four semi-trailers, 13 million rounds of small arms ammunition, and a field hospital.

Earlier this year, Germany announced that in cooperation with partners, it will provide Ukraine with at least 100 older Leopard 1 tanks to aid in its efforts against Russian aggression. The first 10 of them were delivered on July 20.

In August, the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall purchased 50 Leopard 1 tanks from a private company in Belgium, announcing that 30 of them would be sent to bolster Kyiv's forces.

Several of Ukraine's partners, including Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark, planned to purchase almost 100 Leopard tanks from a Swiss company in order to send them to Ukraine. However, Switzerland has blocked the sale, citing its neutrality policy.

Media: Nearly 100 Leopard 1 tanks stored in the open as Switzerland rejects transfer to Ukraine
Almost 100 Swiss-made Leopard 1 tanks are being stored out in the open in Italy following Switzerland’s refusal to allow their transfer to Ukraine, Swiss public broadcasting organization RSI reported on Aug. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.