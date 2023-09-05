Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Germany sends ammo for Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine

by Alexander Query September 5, 2023 5:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany has delivered to Ukraine its first batch of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns out of a total of 300,000 rounds, Germany's Ministry of Defense said on Sept. 5.

Deliveries used to come from Switzerland, but as the latter had repeatedly refused to support Ukraine with weapons, Germany's Ministry of Defense signed a 168 million euro contract with arms manufacturer Rheinmetall in February.

Germany produced its first batch of ammunition over the course of roughly seven months.

To date, Germany has delivered 46 Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Kyiv and another six are on their way.

Two types of ammunition are being delivered to Ukraine for this weapon system: 150,000 rounds of armor piercing sub-caliber ammunition and 150,000 shots of explosive incendiary ammunition used to fight air targets such as airplanes or guided missiles.

The Gepards have helped Ukraine defend itself against Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones targeting Ukrainian cities and their critical infrastructure, the German Embassy in Ukraine said last November.

The German government's announcement of expected arm deliveries, particularly in the air defense sector, comes as Russian forces continue to bombard cities, such as Kyiv, located far from the front line.

Author: Alexander Query
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
