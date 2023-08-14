Minister: Germany plans $5.5 billion in annual military aid for Ukraine until 2027

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in annual military aid until 2027, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Aug. 14, Forbes Ukraine reported.

The decision still needs to be approved by the German Parliament, Lindner said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko in Kyiv.

The minister noted that apart from military support, Berlin's aid for Ukraine has also included humanitarian assistance, support for Ukrainian migrants living in Germany, and the country's contributions to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Germany's support amounted to 22 billion euros ($24 billion), Lindner added.

Germany's finance minister arrived in Kyiv earlier on Aug. 14 for his first official visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Lindner added that he hoped the question of Germany supplying Taurus long-range cruise missile could be resolved soon, and that he personally supported the weapons' delivery.

In July, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany expects to provide Ukraine with $19 billion, or 17 billion euros, in arms deliveries until 2027.

Scholz said the calculations began in 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, and track projected spending until the year 2027.

The $19 billion estimate only accounts for weapons donated or financed by Germany and does not include other forms of aid to Ukraine.