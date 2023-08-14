Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Germany plans $5.5 billion in annual military aid for Ukraine until 2027

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 14, 2023 6:32 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's and Germany's finance ministers Serhii Marchenko and Christian Lindner during Lindner's official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 14, 2023. (Source: Serhii Marchenko/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in annual military aid until 2027, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Aug. 14, Forbes Ukraine reported.

The decision still needs to be approved by the German Parliament, Lindner said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko in Kyiv.

The minister noted that apart from military support, Berlin's aid for Ukraine has also included humanitarian assistance, support for Ukrainian migrants living in Germany, and the country's contributions to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Germany's support amounted to 22 billion euros ($24 billion), Lindner added.

Germany's finance minister arrived in Kyiv earlier on Aug. 14 for his first official visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Lindner added that he hoped the question of Germany supplying Taurus long-range cruise missile could be resolved soon, and that he personally supported the weapons' delivery.

In July, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany expects to provide Ukraine with $19 billion, or 17 billion euros, in arms deliveries until 2027.

Scholz said the calculations began in 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion, and track projected spending until the year 2027.

The $19 billion estimate only accounts for weapons donated or financed by Germany and does not include other forms of aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Germany transfers 2 Patriot launchers to Ukraine in latest aid package
Key developments on Aug. 9: * Germany transfers 2 Patriot launchers in latest aid package * Minister: Ukraine will need at least $42 billion in foreign financial aid in 2024 * Russian media claims explosion at industrial plant outside Moscow * Poland to deploy additional 2,000 soldiers to Belar…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.