German military classifies threat of Russian sabotage as 'significant' for first time, German media reports

For the first time, Germany's military now classifies Russian sabotage threats against its troops and facilities as "significant," German news outlet Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Oct. 21.

Reviewing internal documents from Germany's armed forces, Suddeutsche Zeitung reports that this is the military's second-highest threat classification.



"We are noting that we face a ​significant sabotage threat overall for [Germany's armed forces]" said a defense ministry spokesperson, according to Reuters.

According to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the new classification was spurred by the discovery of an explosives-laden drone near the Wunstorf ⁠air base in Lower Saxony in September, as well as "sabotage incidents involving naval vessels."



Previously, Germany officially accused Moscow of attempting to carry out a drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August. Whereas the target of the Leipzig sabotage attempt was a Ukrainian plane, the apparent sabotage attempt at the Wunstorf ⁠air base marked the first time Germany's military was directly targeted.



At German armed forces facilities, security measures will be increased under the new threat level, a defense ministry spokesman said.



Germany's reclassification of Russian threats comes as experts warn Russia is testing how far it can push Europe without triggering open war — from drones crossing NATO airspace to sabotage and cyberattacks across the continent. Europe has strengthened its defenses since 2022, but key gaps remain, including in air defense, communications, intelligence, and joint command, experts say.

On Oct. 5, Martin Jaeger, head of Germany's foreign intelligence service, told lawmakers that Germany is in a "shadow war" with Russia and risks being drawn into a violent conflict with Moscow.

On Oct. 18, Lithuanian authorities thwarted an attempted arson attack on a company storing Starlink satellite communications equipment.

Denmark's intelligence service representative told Reuters on Oct. 7 that Russia has stepped up efforts to disrupt Danish companies involved in supplying weapons to Ukraine.