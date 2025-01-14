Skip to content
News Feed, Germany, Boris Pistorius, Kyiv, Ukraine
German defense minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine aid

by Boldizsar Gyori and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2025 10:00 AM 2 min read
German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius speaks during a press conference at the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base on Jan. 9, 2025. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 14 to discuss further military Ukraine as it resists Russian aggression, Deutsche Welle reported.

"It is important for me to show with this trip that we continue to actively support Ukraine. This is a signal that Germany, as the largest NATO country in Europe, stands by Ukraine's side," Pistorius was quoted as saying by German dpa news agency in Kyiv.

According to Deutsche Welle, the German defense minister held talks in Warsaw on Jan. 13 with his counterparts from Poland, France, Italy, and the U.K. on further aid to Kyiv.

“(Ukraine is) not alone, but together with five countries and many other allies," he said.

Under German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's leadership, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S. The chancellor has nevertheless often been criticized for his cautious approach to some key issues, such as his refusal to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Berlin's policy may soon shift as Germany heads toward snap elections on Feb. 23, with the center-right opposition alliance CDU/CSU currently leading the polls and threatening to oust Scholz.

Germany allocated around 8 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024. The federal budget for 2025 contains only half of that, with Berlin hoping that the G7 loan can cover additional assistance.

This comes at a critical moment for Ukraine as Russia holds the upper hand on the battlefield, and Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House may lead to a decreased U.S. involvement in the war.

Fico invited Zelensky to Slovakia to discuss gas transit via Ukraine; Zelensky responds
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he would like to hold a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Slovakia near the border with Ukraine “as soon as possible.” “Okay. Come to Kyiv on Friday,” Zelensky responded.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Boldizsar Gyori, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:13 PM
Video

What we know about North Korean POWs captured by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers as prisoners of war (POWs) in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Jan. 9. The Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur breaks down everything we learned from the POWs' interrogation video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Editors' Picks

