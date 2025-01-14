German defense minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 14 to discuss further military Ukraine as it resists Russian aggression, Deutsche Welle reported.

"It is important for me to show with this trip that we continue to actively support Ukraine. This is a signal that Germany, as the largest NATO country in Europe, stands by Ukraine's side," Pistorius was quoted as saying by German dpa news agency in Kyiv.

According to Deutsche Welle, the German defense minister held talks in Warsaw on Jan. 13 with his counterparts from Poland, France, Italy, and the U.K. on further aid to Kyiv.

“(Ukraine is) not alone, but together with five countries and many other allies," he said.

Under German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's leadership, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S. The chancellor has nevertheless often been criticized for his cautious approach to some key issues, such as his refusal to provide Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Berlin's policy may soon shift as Germany heads toward snap elections on Feb. 23, with the center-right opposition alliance CDU/CSU currently leading the polls and threatening to oust Scholz.

Germany allocated around 8 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024. The federal budget for 2025 contains only half of that, with Berlin hoping that the G7 loan can cover additional assistance.

This comes at a critical moment for Ukraine as Russia holds the upper hand on the battlefield, and Donald Trump's imminent return to the White House may lead to a decreased U.S. involvement in the war.