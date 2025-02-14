German company to manufacture 6,000 AI-powered drones for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is set to receive 6,000 AI-powered HX-2 attack drones from the Munich-based defense technology firm Helsing.

The HX-2, an electrically propelled precision munition with a range of up to 100 km, is equipped with onboard artificial intelligence, ensuring resilience against electronic warfare.

Integrated into Helsing’s Altra reconnaissance-strike system, the drones can operate in coordinated swarms under the control of a single operator, according to the company’s statement.

This follows a prior order of 4,000 HF-1 drones that Helsing committed to in Nov. 2024.

Helsing signed a memorandum with Ukraine on cooperation in the field of defense technology in February 2024. The company has been active in Ukraine since 2022.