News Feed, AI, Drones, Germany, Ukraine
Edit post

German company to manufacture 6,000 AI-powered drones for Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil February 14, 2025 7:11 AM 1 min read
UKRAINE - 2024/06/27: In this photo illustration, a Helsing AI logo of a German defence artificial intelligence start-up is seen on a smartphone and on a pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is set to receive 6,000 AI-powered HX-2 attack drones from the Munich-based defense technology firm Helsing.

The HX-2, an electrically propelled precision munition with a range of up to 100 km, is equipped with onboard artificial intelligence, ensuring resilience against electronic warfare.

Integrated into Helsing’s Altra reconnaissance-strike system, the drones can operate in coordinated swarms under the control of a single operator, according to the company’s statement.

This follows a prior order of 4,000 HF-1 drones that Helsing committed to in Nov. 2024.

Helsing signed a memorandum with Ukraine on cooperation in the field of defense technology in February 2024. The company has been active in Ukraine since 2022.

Defense Ministry building testing ground for new AI-powered demining tech
The project aims to improve the effectiveness of humanitarian demining, test innovations, and share experiences between Ukrainian and international partners, the Defense Ministry’s statement read.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
