Germany to provide Ukraine with 4,000 AI-powered 'Mini-Taurus' drones, Bild reports

Ukraine is set to receive new German-developed AI-powered kamikaze drones in the coming weeks, the German tabloid Bild reported on Nov. 18.

The German government is reportedly funding a contract concluded in September between the Munich-based tech defense firm Helsing and Ukraine for the supply of 4,000 attack drones.

Drones are an increasingly vital capability on Ukrainian battlefields. Russia has widely used kamikaze drones like Iranian Shaheds to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure or domestically-made Lancets against Kyiv's troops.

The previously top-secret high-tech drones have been nicknamed "Mini-Taurus" in reference to Germany's powerful cruise missiles, which Berlin refused to supply to Ukraine.

According to Bild's source, the drone can "orient" itself in the terrain and is resistant to GPS jamming. After the operator orders a strike on a target, the aerial vehicle can fly to it independently, even when the radio connection is lost.

The drone boasts four times the range of kamikaze drones used by the Ukrainian military and carries warheads powerful enough to destroy Russian tanks, the outlet writes. It is also said to be comparably cheaper than foreign equivalents, like U.S.-made Switchblades or Russian Lancets.

The weapons are reportedly being tested and improved "under real operational conditions" in eastern Ukraine. Full-scale deliveries are expected in December, with hundreds to be delivered per month.

The supply of the new drones was confirmed for the outlet by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. In the wake of the latest Russian mass attack against Ukraine on Nov. 17, the minister told Bild he was "very happy that the delivery of these AI-powered strike drones is starting right now."

Helsing signed a memorandum with Ukraine on cooperation in the field of defense technology in February 2024. The company has been active in Ukraine since 2022.

In October, France announced that it would deliver newly developed Colibri project kamikaze drones to Kyiv, further boosting Ukraine's drone capabilities.