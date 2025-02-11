Defense Ministry building testing ground for new AI-powered demining tech

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Defense Ministry is initiating the creation of a trial site to test new technologies used in demining, including those involving artificial intelligence, according to a statement published Feb. 11.

Over 139,300 square kilometers of Ukrainian land are potentially contaminated with explosives from the full-scale war, with clearance efforts expected to take over a decade and cost $35 billion, according to the Economy Ministry.

The project aims to improve the effectiveness of humanitarian demining, test innovations, and share experiences between Ukrainian and international partners, the Defense Ministry's statement read.

"The training ground, which is at the disposal of the Defense Ministry, can become a unique platform for joint research, testing, and training," Olha Drobot, representative of the Secretariat of the National Mine Action Authority, said.

The latest technologies and their development can significantly accelerate the process of non-technical surveys of territories, improve the safety of deminers, and reduce risks to the civilian population, Drobot added.

During the meeting, the participants also discussed new approaches to analyzing satellite and aerial imagery for mapping mined areas, using neural networks to automatically recognize minefields, and integrating modern artificial intelligence algorithms into safe demining.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Over the past two years, Defense Ministry specialists have cleared 30,000 square kilometers of mines — an area comparable to the size of Belgium or Moldova.

Some 399 civilians have been killed, and 915 have been injured by mines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to U.N. monitors.

Multiple countries have been assisting Ukraine with demining efforts and providing training and equipment.