Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Ukrainian military hits multiple Russian personnel concentration areas.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2022 11:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces have hit a command post and six Russian personnel concentration areas in the past 24 hours, as well as one unspecified “important” military object and an ammunition warehouse, according to the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The General Staff also said that Russian forces continue conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions in Donetsk Oblast “despite significant losses in manpower” while trying to improve their tactical position in the Lyman direction.

Earlier on Dec. 27, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said that Russia had set the goal of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by the end of the year.

The Donbas region, made up of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is the scene of the war’s most intense fighting as Russia seeks to capture the entire region.

On Dec. 26, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that over 60% of the infrastructure in the city of Bakhmut is partially or fully destroyed.

On the same day, Eastern Military Command spokesman Serhiy Cherevaty said that the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas in Donetsk Oblast remain the sites of the heaviest fighting at the current stage of the war.

Russia invaded and occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014. Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February, Russia has occupied more areas in Donetsk Oblast and nearly all of Luhansk Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.