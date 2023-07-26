Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Ukrainian troops make gains in Donetsk Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 26, 2023 12:07 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers walk towards their position near Bakhmut on July 24, 2023. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have successfully advanced near the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's spokesperson Andrii Kovalyov said on July 26.

Ukrainian forces are being entrenched in their new positions, he said.

The Russian army "continues to put up strong resistance, shift units, and actively use reserves," added Kovalyov.

On July 25, Kovalyov reported that the Ukraine had driven out Russian forces at Staromaiorske, which is located in the far west of Donestk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces continue to advance in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdyansk directions.

Ukrainian forces entered the village of Andriivka south of Bakhmut on July 25, following a Russian retreat.

On July 24, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukraine made steady advances along Bakhmut's southern flank over the past week, liberating four square kilometers.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
