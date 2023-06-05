General Staff: Russia has lost 210,350 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 5 that Russia has lost 210,350 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 410 casualties on June 4.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,848 tanks, 7,523 armored fighting vehicles, 6,312 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,567 artillery systems, 584 multiple launch rocket systems, 349 air defense systems, 313 airplanes, 298 helicopters, 3,189 drones, and 18 boats.