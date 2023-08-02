General Staff: Russian counter-attacks at Staromaiorske and around Bakhmut fail

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions west of Staromaiorske on Aug. 2, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Ukraine liberated the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast on July 27. The village is located near a group of settlements in the southeast of Ukraine that Ukraine liberated in early June at the beginning of its counteroffensive.

The General Staff reported that more than 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire over the past day.

The update noted that Russian forces were also unsuccessful in the Bakhmut direction, where the Russian military had been trying to restore positions lost to Ukrainian troops near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdyumivka.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 1. that Russia is concentrating its forces along the eastern front line, namely in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Svatove directions, trying to pull Ukrainian forces away from Bakhmut and stop their advance in that area.

On the southern front in Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff stated that Russian troops are also focusing on stopping the Ukrainian advance.

Over the past day, 33 combat clashes were recorded, and Russia launched five missile strikes and 86 air strikes on both civilian and military targets, according to the Ukrainian military.