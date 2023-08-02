Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russian counter-attacks at Staromaiorske and around Bakhmut fail

by Elsa Court August 3, 2023 12:47 AM 1 min read
A camouflaged military vehicle drives along a field of sunflowers on July 31, 2023.(Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions west of Staromaiorske on Aug. 2, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Ukraine liberated the village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast on July 27. The village is located near a group of settlements in the southeast of Ukraine that Ukraine liberated in early June at the beginning of its counteroffensive.

The General Staff reported that more than 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire over the past day.

The update noted that Russian forces were also unsuccessful in the Bakhmut direction, where the Russian military had been trying to restore positions lost to Ukrainian troops near Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdyumivka.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 1. that Russia is concentrating its forces along the eastern front line, namely in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Svatove directions, trying to pull Ukrainian forces away from Bakhmut and stop their advance in that area.

On the southern front in Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff stated that Russian troops are also focusing on stopping the Ukrainian advance.

Over the past day, 33 combat clashes were recorded, and Russia launched five missile strikes and 86 air strikes on both civilian and military targets, according to the Ukrainian military.

UK Defense Ministry: Russian units ‘struggling with battle fatigue’ and ammunition shortages
Intense fighting in two sectors of Ukraine’s southern front line is wearing down Russian defending forces, according to the U.K. defense ministry’s daily intelligence report on August 1.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Elsa Court
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
