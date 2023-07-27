Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Military reports liberation of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 27, 2023 10:04 PM 1 min read
A screenshot of a video of Ukrainian troops announcing the liberation of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, July 7, 2023. (Source: President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces liberated the southeastern village of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, soldiers announced in a video published by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram.

"The 35th brigade and the 'Arei' territorial defense unit have fulfilled their task and liberated the village of Staromaiorske. Glory to Ukraine!" said a soldier in the video.

Ukrainian troops earlier reported successful advances near Staromaiorske on July 26. The village is located near a group of settlements in Donetsk Oblast that Ukraine liberated in early June at the beginning of its counteroffensive.

On July 25, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces spokesperson Andrii Kovalov also said that Ukraine had driven out Russian forces from their position near the village.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces also continue to advance around Bakhmut, Melitopol, and Berdiansk.

The military entered the village of Andriivka south of Bakhmut on July 25, following a Russian retreat.

On July 24, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukraine had made steady advances along Bakhmut's southern flank over the past week, liberating four square kilometers.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
