UK Defense Ministry: Russian units 'struggling with battle fatigue' and ammunition shortages

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 1, 2023 1:07 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian “Grad” multiple rocket launcher fires standing in a field near Orikhiv on June 27, 2023 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Intense fighting in two sectors of Ukraine's southern front line is wearing down Russian defending forces, according to the U.K. defense ministry's daily intelligence report on August 1.

The battle south of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been focused against Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army, the regiments of which are "highly likely struggling with battle fatigue" due to the fact they have fighting Ukrainian assaults for over eight weeks.

Orikhiv is a front-line town and is regularly hit by Russian missiles. On July 29, the regional police department reported an apartment block was damaged by a Russian attack that used KAB guided bombs.

South of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast, elements of Russia's 5th Combined Army are "under particular pressure" and in need of rotation, according to the report.

U.K. intelligence believes that the Russian defense at Velyka Novosilka is made up of units from both the Eastern and Southern military districts, which are likely "creating problems of coordination."

The Ministry added that artillery ammunition shortages and a lack of reserves are "common problems for Russian commanders" in the south.  

On July 30, the Ukrainian military reported that Russian forces are facing major logistical issues.

Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said Russia is facing difficulties supplying its forces after a July 17 explosion on the Crimean Bridge and a strike on the Chonhar Bridge on July 29.

Following the strike on the Crimean Bridge, Russia has also had to rely on a long detour through Russian-occupied areas of mainland Ukraine to supply its troops.

Meanwhile, the Chonhar Bridge route is the most direct connection from Russia’s Crimean logistics hub at Dzhankoi to Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Ukrainian counteroffensive is ongoing.

For Russia, Crimea is a"major logistical hub for the movement of forces and equipment deep into the territory of Ukraine," explained Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov, on the day of the explosions on the Crimean Bridge.

As well as targeting key supply routes, Ukraine is targeting Russian ammunition stockpiles.  "We are working to ensure that logistics do not allow them to restock," Humeniuk added, saying Ukraine has now destroyed almost all Russian field ammunition depots and that Russian forces are dealing with "shell hunger."

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
