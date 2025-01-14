General Staff: Russia has lost 811,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 811,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 14.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,767 tanks, 20,326 armored fighting vehicles, 33,791 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,923 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,044 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,276 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.