News Feed, War, Russia, Ukraine, Russian losses
General Staff: Russia has lost 811,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2025 8:26 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 811,090 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 14.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,767 tanks, 20,326 armored fighting vehicles, 33,791 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,923 artillery systems, 1,262 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,044 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 22,276 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s new Kursk push brings minor gains, raising concerns over limited resources
Since the new push in Russia’s Kursk Oblast in early January, Ukraine has made small gains and managed to capture the first North Korean prisoners of war in the area but experts have raised concerns about Kyiv’s use of limited resources while fierce battles rage elsewhere. The assessment
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

6:13 PM
Video

What we know about North Korean POWs captured by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers as prisoners of war (POWs) in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Jan. 9. The Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur breaks down everything we learned from the POWs' interrogation video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
