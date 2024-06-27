Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 539,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2024 8:11 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian mortar soldiers on the front line south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Nov. 20, 2023. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Russia has lost 539,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 27.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,042 tanks, 15,459 armored fighting vehicles, 19,468 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,363 artillery systems, 1,108 multiple launch rocket systems, 868 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,459 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
