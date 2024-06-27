General Staff: Russia has lost 539,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 539,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 27.

This number includes 1,260 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,042 tanks, 15,459 armored fighting vehicles, 19,468 vehicles and fuel tanks, 14,363 artillery systems, 1,108 multiple launch rocket systems, 868 air defense systems, 359 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 11,459 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.