General Staff: Russia has lost 428,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 15, 2024 8:15 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian main battle tanks and armored vehicles laying beside a road on May 25, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Russia has lost 428,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 15.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,758 tanks, 12,949 armored fighting vehicles, 13,993 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,580 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 717 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,254 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian units begin rotation after fighting ‘for a long time,’ Syrskyi says
Key developments on March 14: * Syrskyi: Ukraine begins rotation of troops who have been fighting ‘for a long time’ * Russian reconnaissance troops forced to retreat after failed attempt to cross Dnipro, Ukraine says * Russia claims fighting in Kursk, Belgorod oblasts amid ongoing anti-Kremlin m…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
