General Staff: Russia has lost 428,420 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 428,420 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 15.

This number includes 580 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,758 tanks, 12,949 armored fighting vehicles, 13,993 vehicles and fuel tanks, 10,580 artillery systems, 1,017 multiple launch rocket systems, 717 air defense systems, 347 airplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,254 drones, 26 ships and boats, and one submarine.