General Staff: Russia has lost 205,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 25 that Russia had lost 205,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 500 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,795 tanks, 7,432 armored fighting vehicles, 6,148 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,359 artillery systems, 570 multiple launch rocket systems, 327 air defense systems, 309 airplanes, 296 helicopters, 2,907 drones, and 18 boats.