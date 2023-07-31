General Staff: Russia has lost 246,190 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 31 that Russia had lost 246,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 490 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,211 tanks, 8,188 armored fighting vehicles, 7,292 vehicles and fuel tanks, 4,816 artillery systems, 699 multiple launch rocket systems, 460 air defense systems, 315 airplanes, 311 helicopters, 4,017 drones, and 18 boats.