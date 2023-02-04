General Staff: Russia has lost 130,590 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 4 that Russia had lost 130,590 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, with 720 estimated lost over Feb. 3 alone.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,218 tanks, 6,394 armored fighting vehicles, 5,081 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,220 artillery systems, 460 multiple launch rocket systems, 225 air defense systems, 294 airplanes, 284 helicopters, 1,956 drones, and 18 boats.