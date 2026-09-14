General Staff: Russia has lost 1,508,600 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,508,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Sept. 14.

The figure includes 1,700 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,345 tanks, 25,331 armored combat vehicles, 148,807 vehicles and fuel tanks, 49,752 artillery systems, 2,127 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,637 air defense systems, 442 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,615 unmanned ground systems, 516,441 aerial drones, 5,111 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose the figure, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to a lot more missing in action (MIAs).

The intensity of Russian drone attacks and the fighting has made it extremely difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.