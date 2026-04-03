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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,301,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,301,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian tank crew members service a captured T-80 tank following battles with Russian forces in the Kostiantynivka district, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 27, 2025. (Jose Colon / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,301,260 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on April 3.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,833 tanks, 24,340 armored combat vehicles, 86,950 vehicles and fuel tanks, 39,293 artillery systems, 1,713 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,338 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 350 helicopters, 214,629 drones, 33 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff does not reveal its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

While Ukrainian officials rarely disclose figures, President Volodymyr Zelensky told France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since the beginning of the full-scale war, in addition to many more classified as missing in action (MIA). The intensity of Russian drones and fighting has made it difficult for Ukraine to retrieve the bodies of fallen soldiers, which are needed for DNA confirmation.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
UkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forcesGeneral Staff
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The Kyiv Independent news desk

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