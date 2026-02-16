KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,254,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,254,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from the Azov Brigade prepare a reconnaissance drone in the Toretsk direction, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 12, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,254,450 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 16.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,676 tanks, 24,042 armored combat vehicles, 78,654 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,319 artillery systems, 1,648 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,301 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 135,459 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

