General Staff: Russia has lost 1,254,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,254,450 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Feb. 16.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,676 tanks, 24,042 armored combat vehicles, 78,654 vehicles and fuel tanks, 37,319 artillery systems, 1,648 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,301 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 135,459 operational-tactical drones, 29 ships and boats, and two submarines.