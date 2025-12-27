General Staff: Russia has lost 1,203,310 troops in Ukraine since 2022

Russia has lost around 1,203,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 27.

The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,464 tanks, 23,823 armored fighting vehicles, 71,612 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,542 artillery systems, 1,579 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 95,539 drones, 4,107 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.