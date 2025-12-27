KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,203,310 troops in Ukraine since 2022

1 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Dominic Culverwell, The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,203,310 troops in Ukraine since 2022
Ukrainian troops cover their ears while firing an M777 howitzer near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on May 17, 2023. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,203,310 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 27.

The number includes 1,240 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,464 tanks, 23,823 armored fighting vehicles, 71,612 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,542 artillery systems, 1,579 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 95,539 drones, 4,107 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

read also

Trump says Russia-Ukraine peace has ‘good shot,’ New York Post reports
“I think they want to do it now, and I think that Russia wants to do it. But every time one wants to do it, the other doesn’t,” Trump told the New York Post in a Dec. 26 phone call.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Russian lossesRussiaUkraineRussian armed forcesGeneral Staff

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, December 27
Saturday, December 27
Thursday, December 25
Show More

Editors' Picks