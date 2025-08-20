Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,072,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,072,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
A Ukrainian tank opens fire on targets in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 17, 2023. (Muhammed Enes Yildirim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,072,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 20.

The number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,119 tanks, 23,152 armored fighting vehicles, 59,202 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,748 artillery systems, 1,470 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 52,154 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky wants a meeting. Putin wants to win
Ukraine has long pursued a negotiated end to Russia’s war well in its 12th year. But talks have repeatedly collapsed under the Kremlin’s ultimatums and maximalist demands. President Volodymyr Zelensky has been actively seeking a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin without preconditions, saying that such a move would have a chance to bring the ongoing all-out war to an end. By pursuing talks with Putin, experts say Zelensky may be trying to show that the Kremlin has no real interest i
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Wednesday, August 20
Wednesday, August 20
