General Staff: Russia has lost 1,072,700 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,072,700 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 20.

The number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,119 tanks, 23,152 armored fighting vehicles, 59,202 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,748 artillery systems, 1,470 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,208 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 52,154 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.