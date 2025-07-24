Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,046,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,046,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers from the artillery crew fire a 122 mm howitzer D-30 at the positions of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,046,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 24.

The number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,046 tanks, 23,047 armored fighting vehicles, 56,137 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,746 artillery systems, 1,446 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,638 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine, Russia carry out another prisoner swap as third round of Istanbul peace talks concludes
Ukraine has brought home a group of soldiers released from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 23, marking yet another in a recent series of exchanges with Moscow.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarRussian armed forcesRussian losses
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Thursday, July 24
Thursday, July 24
