General Staff: Russia has lost 1,046,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,046,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 24.

The number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,046 tanks, 23,047 armored fighting vehicles, 56,137 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,746 artillery systems, 1,446 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,199 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,638 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.