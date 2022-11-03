Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Deployment of Russia's mobilized troops in Belarus aims to divert Ukraine's attention

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 3, 2022 2:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

By stationing mobilized forces in Belarus, Russia is trying to divert Ukraine's attention and force it to move its soldiers from the east and south to the north, according to General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov.

Even if Russia decides to attack Ukraine from Belarus, Russian military leadership will have to train the drafted men first, which will take at least 2-3 months, Hromov said on Nov. 3.

In October, Russia transferred to Belarus about 1,500 railway platforms with weapons and military equipment, up to 200 passenger cars, and more than 100 freight cars with military gear, according to the General Staff.

"Our units are ready for any actions by the enemy. The situation is under control and completely stable," Hromov said.

On Oct. 24, the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said Russia had deployed around 3,200 troops to Belarus as part of the joint regional military command between Moscow and Minsk.

Belarus Weekly: Russia launches Iranian-made drones from Belarus, moves in more troops
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.