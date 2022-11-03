General Staff: Deployment of Russia's mobilized troops in Belarus aims to divert Ukraine's attention

This audio is created with AI assistance

By stationing mobilized forces in Belarus, Russia is trying to divert Ukraine's attention and force it to move its soldiers from the east and south to the north, according to General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov.

Even if Russia decides to attack Ukraine from Belarus, Russian military leadership will have to train the drafted men first, which will take at least 2-3 months, Hromov said on Nov. 3.

In October, Russia transferred to Belarus about 1,500 railway platforms with weapons and military equipment, up to 200 passenger cars, and more than 100 freight cars with military gear, according to the General Staff.

"Our units are ready for any actions by the enemy. The situation is under control and completely stable," Hromov said.

On Oct. 24, the Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate Head Kyrylo Budanov said Russia had deployed around 3,200 troops to Belarus as part of the joint regional military command between Moscow and Minsk.

