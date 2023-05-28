Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Canadian sappers training Ukrainian soldiers in Poland

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 28, 2023 6:50 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canadian military sappers have been training Ukrainian soldiers on mine safety in Poland,  Ukraine’s General Staff reported on May 28.

According to the General Staff, the courses are part of the Canadian UNIFIER training mission.

Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces’ military training and capacity-building mission, has been providing support to Ukrainian soldiers since its launch in 2015. The program was recently expanded until March 25, 2025.

“As Russia’s war rages on, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are facing an explosive threat on the battlefield,” the General Staff said.

On May 25, the Canadian Defense Ministry announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including ammunition and an expansion of its training programs for Ukrainian soldiers.

“Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering,” Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said. “When I travel across Canada, I see Ukrainian flags on homes, small businesses, and cars – because Canadians understand that Ukraine’s fight to defend itself is also a fight for sovereignty, freedom, and independence.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also discussed strengthening cooperation in the areas of security and defense at the G7 Summit on May 21.

“We discussed the situation on the front line, training of Ukrainian officers with the UNIFIER Canadian training mission, the importance of implementing all points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to Trudeau for Canada’s assistance in demining Ukrainian territories.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
