Zelensky discusses security, training of soldiers with Trudeau

This audio is created with AI assistance

During the G7 Summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss strengthening cooperation in the areas of security and defense.

"Started another day of the G7 Summit with a meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. We discussed further cooperation in the security and defense sphere, the situation on the front line, training of Ukrainian officers within the UNIFIER Canadian training mission, the importance of implementing all points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration," Zelensky said on his official Twitter.

Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces' military training and capacity building mission, has been providing support to Ukrainian soldiers since its launch in 2015. The program was recently expanded and extended until March 2025.

President Zelensky also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Trudeau for his country's assistance in demining Ukrainian territories.

Currently attending the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, President Zelensky is engaging in talks with G7 leaders to address pressing global issues and further strengthen Ukraine's partnerships on the international stage.