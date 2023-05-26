Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Canadian Defense Ministry announces new military aid package for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 1:08 PM 2 min read
Canada's Defense Minister Anita Anand delivers remarks on the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine at Fort York Armoury on Feb. 24, 2023, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images)
The Canadian Defense Ministry announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including ammunition and an expansion of the training programs for Ukrainian soldiers.

Ottawa presented the new package on May 25 after the 12th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany.

The country's military will deploy five additional medical trainers to Poland to train Ukraine's military personnel in advanced medical skills as part of Operation UNIFIER. This should double the number of potential Ukrainian graduates.

Canada’s Defense Minister Anita Anand noted that the military has also been conducting junior officer training for Ukrainians in Latvia since May 15.

Furthermore, Ottawa pledged 43 AIM-9 air-to-air missiles, small arms, and ammunition.

“Canada’s support for Ukraine is unwavering. When I travel across Canada, I see Ukrainian flags on homes, small businesses, and cars – because Canadians understand that Ukraine’s fight to defend itself is also a fight for sovereignty, freedom, and independence,” Anand said.

On April 21 after the 11th Ramstein Summit, Ottawa pledged $25 million of military aid to Ukraine, including fuel, small arms, and logistical support for Ukraine, as well as "a first contribution" to the NATO Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) medical first aid kits project.

Russia's Kinzhal missile is not hypersonic. Nor is it invincible
When the Kremlin says something, it should always be taken with a grain of salt. When it says something about its military prowess, one should take the claim with an entire salt mine. For years, Russia’s Kinzhal missile was portrayed by the Kremlin’s propaganda machine as an invincible,
The Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
