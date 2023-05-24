Who pays for US weapons sent to Ukraine and why it’s worth it

This audio is created with AI assistance

Among all of Ukraine’s allies, the U.S. has been the most generous in providing military assistance during the full-scale Russian invasion. While its weapons have been crucial in helping Ukraine withstand Russian aggression, some Americans have spoken out against their country “paying” for the war. But is this really the case?

The Kyiv Independent's video reporter Iryna Matviyishyn explains who actually pays for U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine and why it's worth it.

