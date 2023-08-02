General Staff: Russia attempts counter-attacks near Klishchiivka, Staromaiorske

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions near Klishchiivka and the recently liberated Staromairoske in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 2.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost positions north and west of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast," the General Staff commented on the situation. The village of Klishchiivka is located south of the Russian-held Bakhmut.

Russian forces also attempted counterattacking east of Staromaiorske, a village in southwestern Donetsk Oblast, liberated by Ukrainian forces on July 27. Russia also targeted the vicinity of the settlement with airstrikes, the report added.

Ukrainian troops are holding positions near Avdiivka and Mariinka, repelling Russian advances in the area, the General Staff said. Spokesperson of the General Staff Pavlo Kovalchuk reported later on Aug. 2. that Russian forces have been forced to retreat from positions south of Avdiivka.

According to the report, Ukraine carries out offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions along the southern front line. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russia is focusing its efforts to prevent Ukrainian advances, the General Staff informed.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Aug. 1. that Russia is concentrating its forces along the eastern front line, namely in the Kupiansk, Lyman, and Svatove directions, trying to pull Ukrainian forces away from Bakhmut and stop their advance in that area.