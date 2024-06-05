Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
News Feed, Russia, Gazprom, Russian gas, Sanctions, Business
Gazprom won't recover losses from full-scale war, report says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 6, 2024 1:05 AM 3 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) speaks with Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller as they visit the Lakhta Centre skyscraper, Gazprom's headquarters in Saint Petersburg, on June 5, 2024. (Alexander Kazakov / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
The Russian gas giant Gazprom will not be able to recover losses incurred from Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine for at least 10 years, according to a report commissioned by the company.

Western sanctions have increasingly targed the Russian oil and gas industry, whose profits fuel the Kremlin's war machine in Ukraine. The European Union pledged to reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in the wake of the 2022 invasion, leading to a 71% drop in gas imports from 2021 to 2024.  

"The main consequences of sanctions for Gazprom and the energy industry are the contraction of export volumes, which will be restored to their 2020 level no earlier than in 2035," the report said.

According to the report, which was submitted to Gazprom executives in November 2023, exports to Europe are expected to average 50-75 billion cubic meters (bcm) annually by 2035, only a third of the gas monopoly's prewar exports.

The forecast is "grim," Elina Ribakova, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told the Financial Times.

"Gazprom is at a dead end, and they're very much aware of it," Ribakova said after reading the report.

Gazprom reports gas production drop of 25%
The state-owned Russian energy company Gazprom has released figures showing that its gas production fell by 25%, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Sept. 28.The reporting period compares the first half of 2023 with the first half of 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Gazprom's share of Russia's energy market will continue to fall as liquefied natural gas (LNG) surpasses pipeline gas, the report predicts.

"Because Gazprom, which doesn't have its own proven technology for producing LNG at large capacity, is the only company exporting gas via pipeline and those volumes are decreasing, Gazprom's role in the gas industry is accordingly expected to decrease," the report said.

The report's authors point out that Western sanctions have prevented the company from securing essential technology, such as turbines, as well as key parts and expert labor.

Gazprom hopes that Russia will strike a deal with China regarding the proposed Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, helping to restore the company's exports. The company will also rely on preferential support from the Kremlin in order to maintain its position in the gas market.

Gazprom's revenue fell by 30% last year with a net loss of $6.9 billion, the largest in 25 years.

Russia to increase taxes on struggling energy giant Gazprom this year
Gazprom’s revenue fell by 30% last year with a net loss of $6.9 billion, the largest in 25 years. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine led to worsening relations with Europe, limiting the operations of the company.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:15 PM

FT: Ukrainians may face blackouts for most of day during winter.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
