The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Gazprom reports gas production drop of 25%

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2023 6:44 PM 2 min read
Gazprom PJSC Slavyanskaya compressior station, the starting point of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in Ust-Luga, Russia, Jan. 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The state-owned Russian energy company Gazprom has released figures showing that its gas production fell by 25%, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Sept. 28.

The reporting period compares the first half of 2023 with the first half of 2022.

Gazprom blamed the fall on "the adoption in a number of countries of politically motivated decisions aimed at refusing to import Russian gas" in particular.  

Gazprom also reported a drop in the supply of gas over the same period, as gas supplies to Russian and international markets fell from 225.7 billion cubic meters to 166 billion cubic meters.

The company pointed to gas consumption being influenced by unseasonably warm weather, as well as "economic and geopolitical factors"

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union set the goal of weaning off itself from Russian gas supplies, as well as other fossil fuels.

A major issue is that many European countries depend on Russian fuel imports, and Moscow has reduced or cut off the flow to undermine support for Ukraine.

In May 2023, the EU and G7 agreed to ban Russian gas imports on routes where Moscow has cut supplies before, in order to prevent the restart of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany.

However, there is a lack of EU restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), which has led to EU imports of Russian LNG rising by 40% since 2021.

Reuters: Sweden hopes to finish investigation into Nord Stream explosions by the end of the year
The Swedish government’s investigation into the Nord Stream explosions that took place last year is at a sensitive stage and the investigator, Mats Ljungqvist, hopes to conclude it before the end of the year, Reuters reported on Sept. 20.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
