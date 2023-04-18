Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: Poland proposes new sanctions against Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 9:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

This month, Poland submitted a proposal to the European Commission for a new package of sanctions against Russia, according to a document obtained by Reuters.

The proposal reportedly includes a ban on Russian oil imports to Germany through the northern part of the Druzhba pipeline as well as imports of Russian diamonds and natural gas, including LNG.

Warsaw also urges the European Union to limit nuclear energy cooperation with Moscow, Reuters wrote on April 18. Germany and Lithuania also favor sanctions on Russian nuclear energy, unlike Hungary and France that trade with Russia.

Poland’s bid marks a start in the EU negotiations for the 11th set of sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All 27 member states must agree on the package to authorize it.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the new sanctions would aim to resist circumvention of existing restrictions, in particular, on the purchase of spare parts and equipment used by Russia on the battlefield.

G7: Third parties aiding Russia’s war against Ukraine to ‘face severe costs’
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries issued a joint statement on April 18 saying that third parties aiding Russia in its all-out war against Ukraine will “face severe costs.” According to the statement, both undermining and evading sanctions as well as supplying weapons to the Russi…
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
