Reuters: Poland proposes new sanctions against Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

This month, Poland submitted a proposal to the European Commission for a new package of sanctions against Russia, according to a document obtained by Reuters.

The proposal reportedly includes a ban on Russian oil imports to Germany through the northern part of the Druzhba pipeline as well as imports of Russian diamonds and natural gas, including LNG.

Warsaw also urges the European Union to limit nuclear energy cooperation with Moscow, Reuters wrote on April 18. Germany and Lithuania also favor sanctions on Russian nuclear energy, unlike Hungary and France that trade with Russia.

Poland’s bid marks a start in the EU negotiations for the 11th set of sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All 27 member states must agree on the package to authorize it.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the new sanctions would aim to resist circumvention of existing restrictions, in particular, on the purchase of spare parts and equipment used by Russia on the battlefield.