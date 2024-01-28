Skip to content
FT: Russia's proposed gas pipeline to China hindered by construction delays

by Nate Ostiller January 28, 2024 7:08 PM 2 min read
CEO of Russia's gas giant Alexei Miller (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (2nd L), and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli (R) attend the ceremony marking the welding of the first link of "The Power of Siberia" main gas pipeline on Sept. 14, 2014. The "Power of Siberia 2" pipeline, following the completion of the first pipeline, has seen construction delays. (Alexey Nikolsky/Ria Novosti/AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A planned gas pipeline connecting Russia's Yamal Peninsula through Mongolia to China faces construction delays, according to Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene in comments published by the Financial Times (FT) on Jan. 28.

Construction of the pipeline, referred to as Power of Siberia 2, was scheduled to begin in 2024. The proposed pipeline would strengthen Russia's ability to export gas to China, which is increasingly important for Russia after Europe declared its goal of weaning itself from dependence on Russian energy.

Oyun-Erdene said that China and Russia have not yet agreed on some of the crucial details of the planned 3,550-kilometer pipeline.

"Those two sides still need more time to do more detailed research on the economic studies," Oyun-Erdene said.

"The Chinese and Russian sides are still doing the calculations and estimations and they are working on the economic benefits."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the construction schedule would be finalized after a forthcoming contract with the Chinese side but did not specify a timeline.

China's Foreign Ministry issued a vague statement to FT about the importance of natural gas in Sino-Russian relations but did not comment on the construction delays.

Stuck between two larger and significantly more powerful neighbors, Mongolia has struggled to remain neutral regarding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Mongolia is still almost completely dependent on Russia for fuel, and more than 90% of Mongolian exports go to China.

Despite Russian efforts, Mongolia has refrained from actively supporting Russia's full-scale war but also abstained from voting at the UN to condemn it.

One of the few democracies in the region, Mongolia has sought to increase its ties to the West, but its efforts are limited by its two neighbors. There are concerns that a strong anti-war position from Mongolia could trigger a damaging response from Russia, such as cutting off fuel supplies to the country.

“We always stand for a cooperation between other countries,” Oyun-Erdene told FT.

Russian media: Foreign shareholders suspend participation in Russian Arctic LNG-2 project
The project is run by the private company Novatek, Russia’s largest producer of LNG, which has a 60% share. The Chinese, French, and Japanese companies represented the remaining 40% of shares. The foreign companies all declared force majeure on the project.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Ukraine news

2:27 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
