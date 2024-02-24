G7 vows to sustain aid to Ukraine, Zelensky says G7 knows what is needed

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged decisiveness and unity in a Feb. 24 video call with leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), saying they “know very well” what Ukraine needs. G7 partners promised to continue their support in a statement after the call.

Zelensky thanked foreign partners for their cooperation in his address, and said that G7 partners know what is needed to advance Ukraine's military successes.

"You know very well all we need to keep our sky protected; to strengthen our military on the land; and you know all we need to sustain and continue our success in the sea; and you know perfectly well that we need all this in time."

In a statement released after the call, the G7 leaders reiterated their support and commitment to Ukraine's security, including by implementing bilateral security commitments, and providing military assistance and increased production and delivery capabilities.

Present on the call with Zelensky were Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, U.S. President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and France's Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

"Russia must not succeed in wrecking Ukraine’s economy to make up for its failures on the battlefield. We will help Ukraine meet its urgent financing needs, and assist other vulnerable countries severely affected by the impacts of Russia’s war," the G7 statement also said.

Their statement also called on Russia to "immediately cease its war of aggression and completely and unconditionally withdraw its military forces from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine," and condemned Russia's war crimes and human rights violations.

The G7 leaders also reiterated their commitment to holding those responsible for violations of international law accountable, as well as their commitment to applying pressure on Russia through sanctions and reducing its oil revenues.

Zelensky's video address came on the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has killed an estimated 10,582 civilians in Ukraine according to United Nations calculations. True figures are likely much higher because of difficulties calculating losses in areas under Russian occupation.

Following a G7 pledge last year to negotiate bilateral agreements with Ukraine, Ukraine has signed security agreements this year with the U.K., Denmark, Germany, Canada, Italy, and France, while additional countries have said they plan to sign agreements in the near future.