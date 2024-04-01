Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Crocus City Hall attack, FSB, Dagestan, ISIS
FSB says it arrested 4 suspected accomplices of Moscow shooting in Dagestan, allegedly planning another attack

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 1, 2024 3:55 PM 2 min read
A Russian law enforcement officer patrols near the Crocus City Hall concert hall outside Moscow, Russia, on March 23, 2024, after the terrorist attack that killed at least 144 people. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had arrested four alleged accomplices of the terrorist attack outside of Moscow, the Russian state-run media RIA Novosti said on April 1.

The FSB claimed that the four suspects, who were arrested in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan, were plotting another attack in the Dagestani city of Kaspiysk.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 144 people. A branch of the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack shortly thereafter.

Russian authorities detained 11 people in the first 24 hours following the attack. A court in Moscow charged four of them, all of whom are citizens of Tajikistan, with committing an act of terrorism on March 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with other top Russian officials, sought to pin the blame on Ukraine without providing any evidence.

Ukraine and the U.S. rejected the Kremlin's allegations.

Dagestan, an ethnically diverse and majority-Muslim republic, saw repeated acts of terrorism in the aftermath of the Second Chechen War that formally ended in 2000. A violent but low-intensity insurgency against the government also went on for several years in the area.

The majority of the fighting was in neighboring Chechnya, but there was considerable spillover into Dagestan.

A significant number of people from Dagestan, perhaps as many as 5,000, went to fight for ISIS in Syria or Iraq.

Moscow shooting aftermath: Repressions, racism, terror
The March 22 Moscow mass shooting is likely to be used as a justification for a new wave of terror and oppression in Russia. Russian politicians and propagandists began calling for reinstating the death penalty – a mechanism that can be used not only against terrorists but also against the peaceful
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian GRU unit linked to mysterious attacks on US officials abroad.

A collaborative investigation by The Insider uncovered evidence linking the mysterious health condition known as the Havana Syndrome to members of Russia's military intelligence agency. GRU Unit 29155 reportedly used directed energy weapons to target overseas U.S. government personnel.
