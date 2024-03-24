Russia charges 4 people over Moscow terrorist attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has indicted four men in relation to the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack in a Moscow suburb on March 22 that left at least 137 people dead.

Identified by Russian media as Murodali Rajabalizoda, Dalerjon Mirzoev, Muhammadsobir Faizov, and Faridun Shamsiddin, the court confirmed their Tajik citizenship. Three of the four defendants admitted guilt to all charges in a closed-door session on March 24, according to the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty report.

The court ordered that the men be held in pre-trial custody until May 22. They face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Several gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, a Moscow suburb, on the evening of March 22, killing at least 137 people and injuring at least 140, according to the latest updates by the Russian authorities.

The terrorist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the mass shooting at the venue. The group announced their involvement in a Telegram post released after the attack: "Soldiers of the Islamic State attacked a big crowd of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk...killing and wounding hundreds," the statement said.

On March 23, the Islamic State released footage of the deadly attack through the Amaq News Agency, which is affiliated with the terrorist group. The ISIS footage shows the gunmen recording themselves as they pursue people through the lobby of the Crocus City Hall, firing at them from close range with assault weapons.

The footage also shows a gunman stabbing a body lying on the floor with a knife several times.