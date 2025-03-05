France, UK to finalize peace plan with Ukraine 'in days,' set to present to US, Reuters reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

France and the U.K. aim to finalize a peace plan with Ukraine "in days" to present to the United States, Reuters reported on March 6, citing diplomatic sources familiar with the matter.

The report follows President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that Ukraine and Europe are working on the first steps toward a just and sustainable peace as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its fourth year.

"We're looking at putting this plan together in days and not weeks," a senior European diplomat told Reuters.

Another diplomatic source told Reuters that the main goal is to align European and Ukrainian positions before presenting the proposal to the U.S. while reinforcing the message that Russia is the aggressor.

European leaders met in London on March 2 to discuss pathways to ending the war and restoring dialogue between Ukraine and the U.S. following the heated Feb. 28 exchange between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Washington has since frozen all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, widely seen as an attempt to pressure Kyiv into talks with Russia.

The move comes amid a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, with Trump echoing Kremlin narratives and accusing Zelensky of prolonging the war.

The Daily Mail claimed that Macron, Starmer, and Zelensky were planning a joint visit to Washington to present a "united front" to Trump.

Le Figaro later reported that French officials quickly rebuked the speculation, with the Elysee Palace saying that no such visit is planned "at this stage."