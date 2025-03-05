The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Peace Talks, Volodymyr Zelensky, Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine
Zelensky, Macron, Starmer may visit Washington next week, media reports

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2025 9:59 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and France's President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting during a summit at Lancaster House on March 2, 2025, in London, England. (Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer might visit Washington as early as next week to present a "united front" on peace in Ukraine, the British tabloid Daily Mail reported on March 5, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

The meeting would follow Zelensky's televised clash with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, which derailed the planned signing of a mineral deal and preceded Washington's decision to halt military aid for Ukraine.

Macron and Starmer, who visited Washington just days before Zelensky to sway Trump toward playing a role in Ukraine's post-war stability, have since then sought to mend the rift between Kyiv and the White House.  

On March 4, the same day he held a phone call with Starmer, Zelensky issued a statement in which he called the Oval Office clash "regrettable" while voicing readiness to work toward peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

Zelensky also proposed initial steps toward peace, including the release of prisoners and a ceasefire in the air and sea, a proposal that was previously mentioned by Macron.

During his address to Congress, Trump said he "appreciates" Zelensky's statement but made no direct comment on the aid freeze or the proposed truce. The leaders of Ukraine, France, and the U.K. are hoping to discuss the plan with Trump during their potential visit to Washington, the Daily Mail wrote.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Officials have not publicly commented on a possible trip of the three leaders to the U.S.

The news comes as the Trump administration upends years of Washington's policy on Ukraine and Russia while casting doubt on its commitment to European security.

Starmer and Macron have shaped up to be leading voices in the efforts to boost Europe's own defense capabilities and assistance for Ukraine, spearheading a plan to deploy thousands of peacekeepers in the country to monitor a potential ceasefire.

Author: Martin Fornusek

