Ukraine, EU drafting plan for first steps toward lasting peace, Zelensky says

Ukraine and Europe are working on a plan for the first steps toward a just and sustainable peace as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its fourth year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 5.

"We are preparing a plan of first steps to bring about a just and sustainable peace. We are working on it quickly. It will be ready soon," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky will participate in a special European Council meeting on March 6, where EU leaders are expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine as well as security guarantees for a lasting peace.

The president said in his Telegram post that he had discussed the plan with with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, briefing him on the recent leaders' summit in London and joint European efforts.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a summit on March 2, gathering key Western leaders, including Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to coordinate support for Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote on Telegram that Europe has a common vision for ending Russia's war and securing long-term stability.

"It should be at the table of future negotiations together with Ukraine and the United States," he added.

The statement comes as U.S. and Russian officials held talks in Istanbul on Feb. 27, following their initial meeting in Riyadh on Feb. 18.

The discussions, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a swift peace deal, have raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe that Washington is sidelining its allies.

Zelensky's remarks follow a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy, with Trump echoing Kremlin narratives and accusing the Ukrainian president of prolonging the war.

Washington has frozen all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move widely seen as an attempt to pressure Kyiv into talks with Russia.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president proposed initial steps toward peace, including releasing prisoners and a ceasefire in the air and sea.