Media: France to finalize bilateral security agreement with Ukraine by start of 2024

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2023 11:51 PM 2 min read
Emmanuel Macron, France's president, left, greets Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president, ahead of a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on May 14, 2023. (Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France plans to finalize a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine in the coming months, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre said during a press briefing, Reuters reported on Nov. 29.

"We are working towards a conclusion of this accord with the Ukrainian authorities by the end of the year, start of next year," Legendre told reporters.

Reuters said that early 2024 was more likely, citing a diplomatic source.

France first announced that it was prepared to provide security guarantees for Ukraine on May 23.

The Group of Seven (G7) members then presented their long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.

Ukraine and Germany began bilateral negotiations on potential security guarantees on Nov. 17, the President's Office reported.

Other countries, such as Slovenia and Greece, joined the G7 declaration, rather than conducting bilateral talks. Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia joined simultaneously in August.

Ukraine war latest: Military intelligence says Budanov’s wife poisoned
Key developments on Nov. 28: * Military intelligence: Budanov’s wife poisoned * EU Council approves further funding for training of Ukrainian soldiers * Ukraine, Italy start talks on security guarantees * Kuleba to boycott OSCE meeting over Russian delegation’s presence * Parliament chairman:…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
