The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump & Ukraine, Minerals
Edit post

Fox News correspondent claims no Trump mineral deal planned for today

by Olena Goncharova March 5, 2025 12:59 AM 1 min read
Machinery operates in a quarry mining sand, gravel, clay, and kaolin in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) #minerals
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly told Fox News on March 4 that there are no plans to sign a mineral resources deal with Ukraine following Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.

His statement comes after earlier reports suggesting Trump intended to announce the agreement during his upcoming address.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Feb. 28 visit to the White House was originally intended to finalize the long-debated agreement on jointly developing Ukraine’s mineral resources.

The meeting instead turned into a public clash, with Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance berating Zelensky. The Ukrainian president later left the White House without signing the deal.

Following the talks, Trump accused Zelensky of "disrespecting" the U.S. in the Oval Office and said the Ukrainian president "is not ready for peace."

Trump told reporters on March 3 that a proposed economic deal between the U.S. and Ukraine remained on the table, but stressed that Zelensky needed to be more "appreciative" of U.S. support.

When asked if the deal was off, Trump replied, "I don’t think so," adding that it would be beneficial for the U.S. and criticizing former President Joe Biden for sending $300 billion to Ukraine without receiving much in return.

Trump also said that to restart negotiations, Zelensky must show more gratitude for U.S. assistance.

On the same day, U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said the U.S. and Ukraine are still making progress on a key mineral agreement that could strengthen long-term economic ties and pave the way for further security assistance.

"This mineral deal will be signed in short order, which will lead to a strong long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, and which will ultimately and naturally lead to security assistance," Fitzpatrick wrote. He also indicated that European nations would be expected to contribute, adding that they would face mandates to step up their support.

Author: Olena Goncharova

Most popular

News Feed

7:14 PM
Video

Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.