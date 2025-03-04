Fox News correspondent claims no Trump mineral deal planned for today

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly told Fox News on March 4 that there are no plans to sign a mineral resources deal with Ukraine following Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.

His statement comes after earlier reports suggesting Trump intended to announce the agreement during his upcoming address.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Feb. 28 visit to the White House was originally intended to finalize the long-debated agreement on jointly developing Ukraine’s mineral resources.

The meeting instead turned into a public clash, with Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance berating Zelensky. The Ukrainian president later left the White House without signing the deal.

Following the talks, Trump accused Zelensky of "disrespecting" the U.S. in the Oval Office and said the Ukrainian president "is not ready for peace."

Trump told reporters on March 3 that a proposed economic deal between the U.S. and Ukraine remained on the table, but stressed that Zelensky needed to be more "appreciative" of U.S. support.

When asked if the deal was off, Trump replied, "I don’t think so," adding that it would be beneficial for the U.S. and criticizing former President Joe Biden for sending $300 billion to Ukraine without receiving much in return.

Trump also said that to restart negotiations, Zelensky must show more gratitude for U.S. assistance.

On the same day, U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said the U.S. and Ukraine are still making progress on a key mineral agreement that could strengthen long-term economic ties and pave the way for further security assistance.

"This mineral deal will be signed in short order, which will lead to a strong long-term economic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, and which will ultimately and naturally lead to security assistance," Fitzpatrick wrote. He also indicated that European nations would be expected to contribute, adding that they would face mandates to step up their support.