The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Foreign Ministry, Ukraine, Peace Negotiations, Andriy Sybiha
Edit post

Foreign Ministry refutes FT report that minister discussed territorial compromises

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 1, 2024 7:56 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Sept. 11, 2024. (Leon Neal/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's new Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha did not discuss territorial compromises with Russia in recent meetings with his Western counterparts, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on Oct. 1, refuting a report by the Financial Times (FT) that he had discussed "potential compromise solutions."

"I attended every single meeting of Foreign Minister Sybiha in New York, and no territorial compromises were suggested, discussed, or even hinted at during any of the meetings," Tykhyi said.

"To the contrary, the Minister’s position is rock solid and he emphasized it behind closed doors," Tykhyi said. "There can be no compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty or territorial integrity."

Tykhyi's comments referred to an FT article on Oct. 1 that said Sybiha privately discussed potential compromises with Western counterparts during his trip to New York for the U.N. General Assembly last week.

The FT cited multiple European diplomats who attended the U.N. General Assembly.

The diplomats reportedly noted "more openness from Ukrainian officials to discuss the potential for agreeing a ceasefire even while Russian troops remain on their territory."

Sybiha allegedly "struck a more pragmatic tone on the possibility of land-for-security negotiations" than his predecessor Dmytro Kuleba, the FT said.

According to Tykhyi, the information from the FT's sources is "simply false" and leaves questions regarding "who would be interested in spreading such false narratives."

Opinion: The harsh truth behind Ukraine’s peace prospects
Plans for ending the war, rumors of a new “Minsk 3.0” contact group, preparations for elections in Ukraine… The casual observer might be excused for thinking peace in Ukraine is just around the corner. This is fueled by a lot of wishful thinking both in Ukraine and abroad, but
The Kyiv IndependentJakub Parusinski
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:23 AM

Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.