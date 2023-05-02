Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Foreign Affairs: General Milley says Ukraine has the capability for counteroffensive

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 3, 2023 2:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said Ukraine has the capability to conduct offensive operations in an interview with Foreign Affairs published on May 2.

“So I would tell you that the Ukrainians right now have the capability to attack, they can conduct offensive operations, and they also have the capability to defend, significantly enhanced from what they were just a year ago for conventional operations,” Milley said.

He added that NATO helped to train and equip “about nine brigades worth of combined arms, armor, and mechanized infantry-type forces” over the last several months.

Milley did not comment on the Ukrainian counteroffensive plans to avoid speculation.

When asked about possible counteroffensive outcomes, Milley said it is unlikely either side will achieve its political objectives this year. However, as the costs for Russia in the war continue to increase, Milley predicts a change to the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's calculus.

“He [Putin] could do it tonight; he could end the war tonight. Of course, he has political constraints internal to Russian politics,” Milley said. "But they’re going to have to figure that out because they’re not going to win.”

Ukraine war latest: Parliament extends martial law; 8 assault brigades ‘fully formed’
Key developments on May 2: * Blinken says counteroffensive planned within weeks * 8 Offensive Guard brigades ‘fully formed,’ others in progress * US believes Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months * CBC: 2 Canadians killed in Bakhmut * Parliament extends martial law, defines Russia…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
