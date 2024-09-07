Fire, explosions in Russia's Voronezh Oblast after drone attack, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A drone attack overnight on Sept. 7 caused a fire and explosions at an unnamed facility in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev reported.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's military infrastructure and oil industry.

Russian air defense and electronic warfare units intercepted a drone attack in the region's Ostrogozhsky district, Gusev claimed. Fragments from the falling drone caused a fire, which spread to "explosive objects" and led to detonations.

Residents of several settlements are being temporarily evacuated, Gusev said. He urged residents not to approach the site of the fire or share images of its location.

No casualties have been reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gusev's claims at the time of publication.

Gusev on Aug. 24 reported a similar attack in the Ostrogozhsky district, also resulting in fires and explosions. Russian Telegram channels later said that the drones struck an ammunition depot in Ostrogozhsk.

Ukrainian forces have previously targeted military airfields, oil refineries, and ammunition depots in Voronezh Oblast.