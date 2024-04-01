Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Yekaterinburg, Russian industry, Fire, Business
Fire breaks out at industrial facility in Russia's Yekaterinburg

by Martin Fornusek April 1, 2024 2:22 PM 1 min read
Firefighters put out a fire at the territory of heavy machine factory Uralmashzavod in Russia's Yekaterinburg on April 1, 2024. (Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry/Telegram)
A fire broke out on the territory of a heavy machine factory Uralmashzavod in Russia's Yekaterinburg, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported on April 1.

Uralmashzavod, based in the major Russian city east of the Ural Mountains, produces equipment for the metallurgy, mining, and energy industries.

Historically, it has also been repurposed for military production.

The Russian ministry said it had received a report about the fire in the afternoon on April 1. Firefighters had arrived at the scene to contain the fire, which broke out on the roof of a workshop and covered an area of 4,500 square meters.

No casualties were reported. It remains unclear what was the cause of the fire.

Uralmashzavod claimed that while the affected building is located on the factory's territory, the workshop itself does not belong to the company and is located "far from the production facilities."

Another fire broke out at the Kazan Higher Tank Command School in Russia's Tatarstan on March 7 and at a heating station in the far-eastern Russian city of Shagonar north of the Mongolian border on March 6.

Moscow shooting aftermath: Repressions, racism, terror
The March 22 Moscow mass shooting is likely to be used as a justification for a new wave of terror and oppression in Russia. Russian politicians and propagandists began calling for reinstating the death penalty – a mechanism that can be used not only against terrorists but also against the peaceful
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:25 AM

Russian GRU unit linked to mysterious attacks on US officials abroad.

A collaborative investigation by The Insider uncovered evidence linking the mysterious health condition known as the Havana Syndrome to members of Russia's military intelligence agency. GRU Unit 29155 reportedly used directed energy weapons to target overseas U.S. government personnel.
