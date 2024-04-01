Fire breaks out at industrial facility in Russia's Yekaterinburg

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A fire broke out on the territory of a heavy machine factory Uralmashzavod in Russia's Yekaterinburg, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry reported on April 1.

Uralmashzavod, based in the major Russian city east of the Ural Mountains, produces equipment for the metallurgy, mining, and energy industries.

Historically, it has also been repurposed for military production.

The Russian ministry said it had received a report about the fire in the afternoon on April 1. Firefighters had arrived at the scene to contain the fire, which broke out on the roof of a workshop and covered an area of 4,500 square meters.

No casualties were reported. It remains unclear what was the cause of the fire.

Uralmashzavod claimed that while the affected building is located on the factory's territory, the workshop itself does not belong to the company and is located "far from the production facilities."

Another fire broke out at the Kazan Higher Tank Command School in Russia's Tatarstan on March 7 and at a heating station in the far-eastern Russian city of Shagonar north of the Mongolian border on March 6.