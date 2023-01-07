Finland ready to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland is ready to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks if Europe gives it the green light, Antti Hakkianen, chairman of the defense committee in Finland, said, Finnish MTV Uutiset news reports.

"If Europe starts giving tanks to Ukraine even an inch more, Finland should be involved. Of course, with our small contribution, because our own defense capability is always a priority for us as a border country with Russia," Hakkianen said.

The United States and Germany announced on Jan. 5 that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles worth $2.8 billion, while Germany approved a shipment of its Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Earlier on Jan. 4, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision to supply Ukraine with light tanks and Bastion armored fighting vehicles.